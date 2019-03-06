Michigan Lottery: 28-year-old Wayne County woman wins $4 million on scratch off ticket

A $4 million dream came true for a Wayne County woman who won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club instant game.

“I know it sounds crazy, but about four months ago I had a dream that I won $4 million playing scratch offs,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “Ever since, I’ve bought $30 tickets whenever I’ve had the chance.

“I scratched the Millionaire’s Club ticket off and as soon as I saw the win symbol, I got really excited. When I scratched off the prize and saw ‘4MIL,’ I couldn’t stop shaking and crying. I called my friend right away and asked him to come double check the ticket for me.”

She bought her winning ticket at the Valero gas station, located at 3801 West Vernor Highway in Detroit.

The 28-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize and a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million, rather than an annuity for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her student loans, set up college funds for her children, buy a new home, and then invest the remainder.

“Winning this at my age is such an incredible opportunity for me and my family. I’m going to make good decisions so that I have this money for years to come,” she said.

Players have won more than $126 million playing Millionaire’s Club, which launched in June 2017. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prize, five $10,000 prizes, and 53 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

