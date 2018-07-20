Michigan Lottery: $433 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing

DETROIT - The Mega Millions jackpot jumped by $11 million and stands at $433 million for Friday's drawing.

The cash option for the jackpot is $260 million.

The $433 million jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $533 million jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake in October. Blake won half of the game's $42 million jackpot; the other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player wins tonight's $433 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state.

The largest Mega Millions winner from Michigan was a couple from Port Huron who won $208 million in April 2005. The largest lottery winner won in Michigan was Donald Lawson, a Lapeer man who won a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

