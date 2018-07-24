Michigan Lottery: $512 million jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot made quite the jump from Friday night's drawing, now standing at $512 million.

The cash option for the jackpot is $303 million and the first pay-out for the recurring payment option is $7.7 million.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won this year was $533 million, so we are closing in on the largest jackpot of 2018.

The last Michigan winner was Kevin Blake last October. Blake won half of the game's $42 million jackpot; the other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

It would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state if the winner is from Michigan.

The largest Mega Millions winner from Michigan was a couple from Port Huron who won $208 million in April 2005. The largest lottery winner won in Michigan was Donald Lawson, a Lapeer man who won a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

