Michigan Lottery: Detroit lotto club wins $1M Mega Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. - A Detroit lottery club is in the money after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery playing Mega Millions.

“The jackpot was getting so big, a few of us decided to throw some money together to buy tickets,” said Curt McCoy, club representative for the Eva’s Angels lottery club. “My sister, nieces, and a family friend all joined for a shot at the $1.5 billion jackpot.

“We didn’t win the jackpot, but we did win $18. We figured the money was already spent, so we re-invested the $18 in more Mega Millions tickets, and we are all really glad we did!”

The lucky club matched the five white balls drawn – 01-28-61-62-63 – in the Oct. 26 drawing to win a $1 million prize. They bought the winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 9701 Belleville Road in Belleville.

“I realized someone won at the gas station where I bought our tickets, so I raced to the store to scan the tickets,” said McCoy. When the clerk scanned the ticket, I could tell by the look on his face we’d won big!”

The club members visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. Each member received $200,000 before tax withholdings.

“We’re all looking forward to being debt free and taking much needed vacations,” said McCoy.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

