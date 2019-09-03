Michigan Lottery: Family didn't believe man who won $230K Fantasy 5 jackpot

Winning a $229,986 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery left a Presque Isle County man with a lot of convincing to do.

Scott Hein, of Rogers City, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on July 4 to win the big prize: 02-15-25-35-38. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

"I was out on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan celebrating the Fourth when I checked my phone and saw I won the jackpot," said Hein, 50. "None of the people I was with believed me. I had to go person-to-person showing them my phone to convince them.

"Then I called my wife and son and they didn't believe me either. Honestly, it was kind of hard to believe it myself because I thought no one north of Saginaw ever won, but this just proves it can happen to anyone, anywhere."

Hein recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight's Fantasy 5 jackpot is $179,000.

