Michigan Lottery: Livingston County man wins $1.9M Lotto 47 Jackpot

LANSING - Winning a $1.9 million Lotto 47 jackpot turned a Michigan Lottery skeptic into a believer.

Eric Hartman, of Dexter, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn March 14: 03-14-29-34-40-47. He bought the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 8135 Main Street in Dexter.

“Up until about 12 days ago, I didn’t think anyone won the Lottery,” said the 33-year-old Hartman. “I thought it was all a conspiracy, but I have a much different outlook now.

“I have been buying Lotto 47 tickets for about six months now. I buy a multi-draw ticket for 25 draws at a time because that covers about three months’ worth of drawings. I just never thought I’d be the jackpot winner.

“I was on lunch at work when I heard that a local player had won the jackpot. I went and checked my ticket, and I couldn’t believe it. I left work early to get my ticket home and in my safe.”

Hartman visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the jackpot. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full jackpot.

“I’ve got a young daughter, so this will definitely help out with her expenses,” said Hartman. “I’ll probably invest most of it for now.

“Winning feels great, but I’ve already got a great life so this is just icing on the cake for me.”



