Michigan Lottery: Lucky tip helps Wayne County man win $1K a week for life on scratch off ticket

A lucky tip from a retailer led to a Wayne County man and his wife winning $1,000 a week for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Win For Life instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Bottles N Stuff, located at 15365 Newburgh Road in Livonia.

“My wife and I made a last-second decision to stop for Mega Millions tickets,” said the player. “While I was inside buying those, I asked the clerk what $2 instant tickets he had that were lucky. He suggested the Win For Life game, so I bought 10.

“When we got home my wife and I started scratching. I looked over at her at one point and she was white as a ghost. She kept repeating: ‘We won for life!’ At first I didn’t believe her, but then I noticed she was shaking and I knew we won something big.”

The 50-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.1 million rather than annual payments of $52,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With his winnings, the player plans to buy a fishing boat, help family, and save the rest for retirement.

“It’s always other people who win. Today, we are those other people,” the player said.

Players have won more than $5 million playing Win for Life, which launched in June. Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $1,000 a week for life. More than $15 million in prizes remain, including two $1,000 a week for life top prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.