Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man claims $1M Mega Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. - A Clinton Township man felt a rush of emotions after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Ricardi, 60, won the big prize when he matched the five white balls drawn – 25-37-46-48-68 – in Tuesday’s drawing. He bought the winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 38950 Hayes Road in Clinton Township.

“I don’t play often, but saw the jackpot getting up there and decided to play,” said Ricardi. “Wednesday morning I checked my numbers one-by-one and when I saw the first four matched, I called my wife over to look at the fifth one with me.

“When we looked at the fifth number and saw it matched, I felt a rush of emotions: shock, happiness, excitement, anxiousness. Neither of us could believe we won $1 million and we couldn’t stop smiling.”

The lucky player and his wife, Karen, recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to set his winnings aside for retirement.

