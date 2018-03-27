Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man gives brother $500K winning scratch off ticket

LANSING - A Macomb County man gave his brother a Michigan Lottery Lucky Streak instant game ticket worth $500,000.

The winning ticket was bought at the New Northend Market, located at 21601 Coolidge Highway in Oak Park.

“My brother came home from the store and gave me the ticket to look over,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I looked at the ticket and saw the ‘500000’ symbol and congratulated my brother. That’s when he told me he wanted to give the winning ticket to me. I couldn’t believe it.”

“I gave the ticket to my brother because I know he is better at managing finances that I am,” said the brother. “It didn’t feel real when I scratched the ticket off. I’ve played for a long time but never thought I’d actually win a big prize.”

The brothers visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, the player plans to invest in a business.

Players have won more than $16 million playing Lucky Streak, which launched earlier in April 2017.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and 74 $1,000 prizes.

