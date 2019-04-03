Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - A 26-year-old Macomb County man plans to “take care of family” after winning a $100,234 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Nassar Mansour, of Centerline, was one of two lucky players to match the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on March 29 – 08-21-27-36-39 – to win half of the $200,468 jackpot. He bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 24524 John R Road in Hazel Park.

“I saw the jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket,” said Mansour. “I checked my ticket early the next morning and saw all five of my numbers.

“All I could do was think: ‘There’s no way this is real!’ I called for my dad to come double check my ticket and when I saw the look on his face, I knew I’d won.”

Mansour visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to take care of his family.

“Winning is incredible. It’s going to help me and my family live a little bit better,” Mansour said.

The other winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 9807 Cherry Valley Avenue Southeast in Caledonia.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $117,000.

