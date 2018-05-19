Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $2M on scratch off ticket

Martin Hardin, of Clinton Township, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 34980 Groesbeck Highway, Clinton Township.

LANSING - A Macomb County man unknowingly went on a bike ride with a Classic Black instant game ticket worth $2 million in his pocket.

Martin Hardin, of Clinton Township, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 34980 Groesbeck Highway, Clinton Township.

“I scratched off the numbers on the ticket, but not the prizes,” said Hardin. “When I saw money symbol, I assumed I’d won my money back, so I stuck the ticket in my pocket.

“Later that day, I biked over to a friend’s house, and discovered the ticket was still in my pocket, so I scratched the prize amounts. I scratched the rest of the ticket and couldn’t believe I was holding a $2 million winner!’

The 54-year-old Hardin visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim the big prize. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings he plans to help his family and go on a vacation.

“I’m still in disbelief. There were three top prizes on Classic Black and I was lucky enough to win one of them!” Hardin said.

Players have won more than $20 million playing Classic Black, which launched in March. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $78 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 18 $10,000 prizes, 86 $5,000 prizes, and 176 $2,500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.