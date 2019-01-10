Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A Macomb County man is closer to retiring after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash Flurries instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Harrison Pitstop, located at 30158 South River Road in Harrison Township.

“I was out running some errands and stopped to buy a couple instant tickets,” said the 58-year-old winner. “While I was in the store, my wife called and asked me to get home, so instead of scratching the whole ticket I just uncovered the bar code and scanned it.

“The machine said to file a claim with the Lottery, but I wasn’t sure what that meant. I told the clerk and she scanned the ticket for me and told me it was a big winner. Everyone in the store was celebrating with me!

“I called my wife to tell her why I was taking so long, but she didn’t believe me until I got home and she was able to see the ticket for herself.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he’s going to pay off his home and save the remainder for his retirement.

“I’ve been thinking a lot of about retirement, and this is going to help that dream come true a little sooner for me,” the player said.

Players have won more than $4.1 million playing Cash Flurries, which launched in December. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $14 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and seven $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.