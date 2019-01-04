Michigan Lottery: Man hears rumor of big lotto winner, turns out to be him, wins $487K

A rumor about a big lottery winner circulating around town led a Huron County man to check his tickets and find out he was the winner of a $487,827 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize playing the Lottery’s 100X The Cash Fast Cash game. He bought his winning ticket at the Caseville One Stop Shop, located at 7095 Port Austin Road in Caseville.

“I bought the ticket back in October, but stuck it in a folder at home not realizing it was a big winner,” said the 48-year-old winner. “People around town started talking recently about a big winner, so I decided to go back and double check my tickets.

“When I looked at the ticket and saw my number matched and the prize was: ‘Jackpot + $250,000,’ I was stunned. I haven’t told any of my kids because it just doesn’t feel real yet.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the big prize. He plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

“Winning is unbelievable, it will give me the chance to spend more time with my family without worrying about finances so much,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

