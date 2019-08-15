Michigan Lottery: Man plans early retirement after winning $1M on scratch off

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan man's routine paid off after he won $1 million on a scratch off ticket.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game. Mike’s Super Save is located at G3283 South Saginaw Street in Burton.

“I always buy my tickets at Mike’s,” said the 56-year-old player. “Sometimes I play Club Keno, but usually I buy instant games. The Millionaire Maker ticket caught my eye, so I bought one.

“I scratched the ticket off in the parking lot and a wave of excitement hit me as soon as I revealed the ‘1MIL’ symbol!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans use his winnings to retire early.

