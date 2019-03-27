Michigan Lottery: Man seeking out cheaper gas snags $1M winning Mega Millions ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A search for cheaper gas led to a Tuscola County man winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

“My wife and I ate dinner in Millington and as we were leaving I noticed I needed to get gas,” said Randy Richardson, of Millington. “I told my wife I saw gas earlier in the day for 22 cents cheaper in Clio, so that’s where we went.”

Richardson bought one Mega Millions ticket when he stopped for gas. That ticket matched the five white balls drawn – 07-36-58-60-62 – in Friday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. He bought the winning ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market, located at 5015 East Vienna Road in Clio.

“I checked my ticket Saturday afternoon and saw I matched five numbers,” said Richardson. “I told my wife: ‘You won’t believe this, but we got five white balls and won $1 million!’”

The 56-year-old Richardson visited Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to help family members, buy a new Harley, and save for his retirement later this year.

“I think I’ll keep searching for the cheapest gas I can find. I figure this time I came out about $1,000,004 ahead,” Richardson joked.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

