Michigan Lottery: Man who believed he played wrong numbers wins $1.3M jackpot

LANSING - A Wayne County man thought he’d written down the wrong numbers when he saw his Lotto 47 numbers had won a $1.3 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 09-23-28-35-41-45. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 26320 Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights.

“I watched the drawing Saturday night and scribbled the numbers down really quick,” said the player. “I had bought five tickets for the drawing, and when I checked the last one I matched all six numbers.

“I thought I had written the numbers down wrong, so I asked my wife to run up to the store to get a printout. When I matched my ticket to the numbers on the printout, I knew I was the winner!”

The 70-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $825,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, the lucky player plans to take his wife on trips to Alaska and Hawaii, and then invest the remainder.

“Knowing we have this money gives us so much security and will help us enjoy our retirement together,” the player said.

