Michigan Lottery: Man wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize means less stress and financial security for an Eaton County man.

Gregory Guilford, of Mulliken, won the big prize when he matched the five white balls drawn – 09-21-34-42-50 – in the May 28 drawing. He bought the winning ticket at Bill’s Party Store, located at 1153 East Grand River in Portland. Mulliken is about 20 miles west of Lansing.

“I buy Mega Millions tickets for each drawing,” said Guilford. “I stopped in to Bill’s on the day of the drawing and picked up a ticket and an RV magazine.

“The next day I was doing some work in downtown Portland in a building that had been gutted. I walked down the street to a convenience store to use the restroom and buy a Powerball ticket. The lady behind me in line said: ‘You should go to Bill’s to buy that ticket. They sold a big winner last night!’

“As soon as she said that my mind started racing. I started to leave the store but turned around to scan my ticket and get a printout of the numbers. I was stunned when I realized I was holding a ticket worth $1 million.”

The 68-year-old Guilford visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, take a trip to Colorado, and then invest the remainder.

“Over the last five years, I have had some health issues that have really taken a lot out of me. Winning this takes so much stress off of me and makes me feel much more secure,” Guilford said.

