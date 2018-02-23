Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on Instant Keno game

LANSING - A Wayne County man thinks good karma led him to the $300,000 prize that he won playing the Michigan lottery’s Instant Keno instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 31414 Ecorse Road in Romulus.

“I found a wallet full of cash at the gym and returned it to its owner,” said the 29-year-old player. “Ever since then, I’ve been riding a lucky streak.

“I won $600 and $208 playing the Daily 4 and then I decided to give an instant game a try. That’s when I won $300,000!”

Unable to believe his eyes, the player checked his ticket using the Lottery’s new mobile app.

“I got my phone out as quickly as I could and used the new Lottery app to scan my ticket,” said the player. “When the app told me I won $300,000, I knew it was legit!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new car, a new home, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $2 million playing Instant Keno, which launched earlier this month. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $19 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 99 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

