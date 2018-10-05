Michigan Lottery: Man wins $500K on scratch off ticket from Kroger gas station

A lucky streak on the Quick Riches instant game led to a Bay County man winning $500,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his lucky ticket at the Kroger gas station, located at 2910 Center Avenue in Essexville.

“My wife and I have been playing the Quick Riches game pretty regularly and we keep winning,” said the 87-year-old winner. “We stopped for gas and decided to buy two more tickets and continued down the road.

“As I was driving, my wife scratched the tickets. After a couple minutes she screamed: ‘Pull over! We won the jackpot!’ As soon as she said that, my legs went weak and I could hardly move. I couldn’t believe we really had won!”

The lucky couple recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With their winnings, the couple plans to help their children and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $11 million playing Quick Riches, which launched in May. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $18 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.