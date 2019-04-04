Michigan Lottery: Man wins $500K on scratch off ticket from Meijer

LANSING, Mich. - Winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 777 instant game brought a Berrien County man to tears.

“I scratched the ticket off in my kitchen and got a little more excited with each ‘7’ symbol I uncovered,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I counted seven of them, I started crying like a baby and couldn’t stop.”

The 62-year-old player bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 1920 Pipestone Road in Benton Harbor.

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and remodel his home.

“There is such a happiness and joy that comes with winning. I just keep thanking god that I will be debt free,” the player said.

Players have won more than $6.5 million playing 777, which launched in March. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top-prizes, 23 $7,777 prizes, and 50 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.