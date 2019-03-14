Michigan Lottery: Man wins $642K playing fast cash game

An Ottawa County man was blown away after winning a $641,861 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery’s 100X The Cash Fast Cash game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 4554 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

“I bought three Fast Cash tickets and quickly glanced at them as I was leaving the store,” said the 57-year-old winner. “I noticed that the jackpot had gone down on the third ticket, so I thought I had just missed it. A few days later, I was checking the tickets at a retailer when I realized the second ticket I had bought was the one that had won the jackpot. I was blown away when I realized the amount I had won, my stomach started turning and all I could say was ‘Wow!’”

“I got to surprise my family on Christmas by showing them a picture of the screen that showed the prize amount and where the winning ticket was sold,” said the player. “At first, they were confused, but when they finally realized, none of them could believe it.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With the money, he plans to pay bills, save for retirement, and help his kids.

“Winning this prize will allow me to be debt free and provides financial relief for me and my family,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Lots of 50s – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Tic Tac Cash – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Black Jack – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Smokin’ Hot Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 100X The Cash – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

