Michigan Lottery: Man wins second Fantasy 5 jackpot this year

A Monroe County man had to shout after winning his second Fantasy 5 jackpot prize this year.

John Sancrant, 67, of Newport, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on July 27 to win the $100,000 jackpot: 03-05-12-30-35. He bought his winning ticket at the Frenchtown Cheers Party Store, located at 1837 North Monroe Street in Monroe.

“I was checking my ticket that night after the drawing,” said Sancrant. “When I saw I had matched all five numbers, I started shouting in excitement. My wife came running because she thought something was wrong. I just couldn’t believe it, especially after already winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year.”

Sancrant was one of the three Fantasy 5 jackpot winners on April 28. The three winners split a $123,177 jackpot. Each winner received $41,059.

Sancrant visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to do some home renovations.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $110,000.

