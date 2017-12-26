Michigan Lottery: Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to $277 million

LANSING, Mich. - There’s a mountain of cash up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, which stands at $277 million. The cash option for the jackpot is about $172 million.

The $277 million jackpot is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2017. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won this year was a $393 million jackpot, won in August. One ticket purchased in Illinois matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $277 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.