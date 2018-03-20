Michigan Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $377 million

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. - The cash continues to pile up for tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at $377 million. The cash option for the jackpot is about $225 million.

The $377 million jackpot is the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history. The last Mega Millions jackpot won was a $451 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in Florida matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on Jan. 5 of this year. That jackpot was the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

If a Michigan player win’s tonight’s $377 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m.

