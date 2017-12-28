Michigan Lottery: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total $690 million this weekend

LANSING, Mich. - It could be an unforgettable New Year for Michigan Lottery players with large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $384 million.

If a Michigan player win’s Friday’s $306 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million. The Stebbins’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Michigan. The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is about $191 million.

Saturday’s $384 million jackpot is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in 2017. In August, a Massachusetts woman won $758.7 million. The cash option for Saturday’s jackpot is about $239 million.

If a Michigan player wins Saturday’s $384 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball prize won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Players have plenty of time to purchase tickets for both drawings. Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Powerball tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for both games also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at www.powerball.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

