Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize

LANSING - Winning $100,000 playing Powerball had a Shelby Township man jumping up and down.

Joe Kachi, 24, matched the four of the five white balls and the Powerball – 17-21-26-47-54 PB: 07 – in the Jan. 27 drawing. That usually is a $50,000 prize, but with a two times Powerplay, his prize was multiplied by two, yielding a $100,000 prize. Kachi did not match the number 17. He bought his winning ticket at Crown Liquor, located at 7120 West McNichols Road in Detroit.

“I was on a break from work and I had a lucky feeling, so I stopped to buy a Powerball ticket,” said Kachi. “I always play the ages of my family members and this time I added the Powerplay option.”

The next morning, Kachi called a retailer to ask what the winning numbers were.

“As the clerk read the numbers to me, I could barely believe my ears,” said Kachi. “The only number that didn’t come up was my own age: 24.

“I just started jumping up and down to celebrate. It was amazing.”

Kachi visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay for college tuition.

“Going to college has always been a dream of mine, and now I can. I’m on top of the world right now,” Kachi said.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at:http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

