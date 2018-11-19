Lottery

Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman claims $1M Mega Millions prize

A Grosse Pointe Woods woman has sun and sand on her mind after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Chrissy Daskalakis, 35, matched the five white balls drawn – 20-31-39-46-49 – in the Oct. 30 drawing to win the $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Ahlora Mart, located at 201 North Groesbeck Highway in Mount Clemens.

“I was at the party store with my dad when I thought: ‘With the cold weather coming, why not try my luck to win some money for a vacation?’” said Daskalakis. “I grabbed a playslip, randomly selected six numbers, and got my ticket.

“I gave my dad the ticket to check after the drawing. When I got a call from him the morning after the drawing saying I won $1 million, I couldn’t believe it. It still feels like a dream.”

Daskalakis visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With her prize, Daskalakis plans to escape the cold weather with a vacation to Florida or Greece, and then save the remainder.

“I still can’t believe I won. This prize will provide a financial cushion for me and my family,” Daskalakis said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

