Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $2M on scratch off game

LANSING - A Monroe County woman was dumbfounded after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hot Fortune instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 9010 Lewis Avenue in Temperance.

“I had a $20 bill in my wallet, so I decided to buy a Hot Fortune ticket,” said the player. “I started scratching it when I got back to my car and I didn’t even finish scratching the first row before I saw I won $2 million.

“I immediately started shaking and it took everything I had to drive home so I could share the news with my family.”

The 37-year-old player said she was “still in awe” about the prize amount when she visited Lottery headquarters to claim it Monday. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay some bills, and then save the remainder.

“It will be great to pay off our home. Other than that, this won’t change much for us. We might upgrade a few things, get cheese on our burgers now, but we’ll still be the same people,” the player said.

Players have won nearly $59 million playing Hot Fortune, which launched in October 2016. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $39 million in prizes remain, including one $2 million top prize, two $100,000 prizes, 15 $5,000 prizes, and 268 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

