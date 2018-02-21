Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $500K on scratch off

LANSING - An Oakland County woman feels blessed after winning a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Holiday Gems instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 328 South Telegraph Road in Sylvan Lake.

“My husband and I were on our way home from dinner while I scratched the ticket off,” said the player.

“As we pulled in the driveway, I saw I matched the number ‘23’ and slowly scratched off the prize.

“I saw the ‘5’ in a different spot then normal so I immediately thought I’d won $5,000. Then, I saw a couple of zeros and I said: ‘Oh my gosh! Little zeros, this is a big one!’

“My husband snatched the ticket out of my hand to see the winning amount for himself. We must have sat in our car in the driveway for 30 minutes talking about what had just happened.”

The 40-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay some bills, buy a new home, share with her church, and then save the remainder.

“Winning is indescribable. I feel blessed, excited, nervous, and happy. You never think you’ll be a big winner and it’s surreal that it’s happened,” the player said.

Players have won more than $12 million playing Holiday Gems, which launched in October 2017. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.