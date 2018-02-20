Michigan Lottery: Novi man wins $198,268 Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. - A Novi man hit a jackpot in his first month of playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when the ticket he purchased at the Valero gas station on Grand River Avenue in Wixom matched the numbers drawn Friday.

The player said the odds of winning a jackpot is what attracted him to the Fantasy 5 game, which he began playing regularly about a month ago. With his winnings, he plans to pay some bills and buy a new car, then save the remainder.

“This is such a huge blessing. It’s going to feel great paying off my bills and still having a little bit left over as backup,” the player said.

