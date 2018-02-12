Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $335K jackpot

LANSING - An Oakland County man says winning a $335,366 Fast Cash 20X The Cash progressive jackpot felt “unbelievable.”

“I’ve played the Lottery for years, but you never think that you will be a big winner,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I saw I won half of the jackpot I couldn’t believe it.”

The lucky player bought his winning ticket at Sterling Square Liquor and Wine, located at 33870 Dequindre Road in Sterling Heights.

The 58-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim his big prize. He plans to save his winnings for retirement.

“I’m going to be smart with this and save it for my retirement. I was planning to retire in the next few years, and this will make things more secure for me,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play, and feature popular game themes, including Cashword and Wild Time.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always will know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts again.

Available Fast Cash games are:

• Bowling Bucks – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $100 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Lots of 50s – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Cold Hard Cashword– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Winter Wild Time– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Black Jack – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

• Keno Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.



