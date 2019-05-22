Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $472K at Irish pub

An Oakland County man had to get a ride home after winning a $472,139 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s 50X The Cash Fast Cash game.

“I always buy Fast Cash tickets when I’m leaving a bar or restaurant because I feel like that’s when I’m luckiest,” said the 71-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I bought a 50X The Cash ticket after dinner as I was leaving McClenaghan’s Irish Pub Tuesday and nearly passed out when I saw I had won. I was so shaken up, I had to get a ride home from a friend!”

McClenaghan’s Irish Pub is located at 52500 Van Dyke in Shelby Township.

The player visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the jackpot. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete some home renovations, and then invest the remainder.

“I just keep thinking: ‘Did I really win?’ It feels like I’m dreaming and probably will until the money hits my hands,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

