Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $500,000 playing Triple Bonus Cashword

LANSING, Mich. - An Oakland County man is going to give his wife the surprise of a lifetime after winning $500,000 playing the Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

“I bought the ticket a couple of days ago with a buddy, but I haven’t’ told my wife that I won yet,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was so shocked I won, I wanted to make sure it was all real before I told her the great news!”

The player bought his winning ticket at Falcon Drugs, located at 6103 Charles Street in Detroit.

The 31-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy his wife a nice gift and then invest the rest.

“I’m excited to pick out something special for her,” said the player. “I’m sure this will be a Valentine’s Day she’ll never forget.

“It’s so crazy to win the Lottery. Winning takes away so much stress and will help me achieve my long-term goals.”

Players have won more than $6 million playing Triple Bonus Cashword, which launched in November 2017. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $35 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 16 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

