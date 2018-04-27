Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $685K Fast Cash Jackpot

LANSING - An Oakland County man is counting his blessings after winning a $685,357 Fast Cash Jackpot Slots progressive jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Charles Embree, of Farmington Hills, bought his winning ticket at Bella Vino, located at 29970 West 12 Mile Road in Farmington.

“I bought the ticket and scanned it right away on the self-scanner,” said the 68-year-old Embree. “The message said to check with the retailer, so I handed my ticket to the clerk and he scanned it on his terminal. Then he said: ‘Charlie, you just won the big one!’”

“When Charles got home and showed me the ticket I had to do a double take,” said his wife, Phylis Embree. “I asked him: ‘Honey, is this a comma?’ because I wasn’t sure I was seeing things correctly.”

The couple visited Lottery headquarters Friday to claim the big prize. They plan to save their winnings.

“The Lord has been very, very good to us, and this is a nice cushion for our savings. It all feels like a crazy dream,” Embree said

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play, and feature popular game themes, including Cashword and Wild Time.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs.

The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts again.



