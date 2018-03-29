Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $20K in random drawing

LANSING, Mich. - An Oakland County woman’s bank account got a big boost after she won $20,000 in the Michigan Lottery’s Shamrock Play Giveaway.

Velisha Frank, of Pontiac, won a $20,000 prize in a random drawing. Frank earned entries into the Shamrock Play Giveaway by logging in to her Lottery account and playing featured online games and making deposits.

Michigan Lottery players have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online. Players also may win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion dollar jackpots playing Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto 47, and Fantasy 5 online. Through its online platform, the Lottery offers players more than 50 different games with plays ranging in price from 5 cents to $20.

More than 750,000 players have registered to play the Lottery’s online games, which were launched in 2014. For more information or to play online, click here.

In 2017, Lottery players won nearly $535 million playing games online.



