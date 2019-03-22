Michigan Lottery: Powerball jackpot at $625 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

LANSING, Mich. - There is $625 million up for grabs in Saturday's Powerball jackpot.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $381 million.

If a Michigan player wins Saturday's $625 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson's jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game's $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

Players still have plenty of time to purchase tickets for a chance to win the big jackpot. Players may buy $2 Powerball tickets for the drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

A "Power Play" option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

