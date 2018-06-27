Michigan Lottery: Unclaimed winning Fast Cash prize worth $519K expires next month

LANSING, Mich. - Less than a month remains to claim a $519,456 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash prize.

A lucky player bought the winning Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket on July 27, 2017, and instantly won a $519,456 progressive jackpot. The player purchased the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 17040 East Warren Avenue in Detroit.

The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on July 27. If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. Fast Cash tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play. Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts again.

Available Fast Cash games are:

• Lots of 50s - Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Tic Tac Cash - Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Wild Time Progressive - Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• 20X The Cash - Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Black Jack - Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Diamond Wild Time Progressive - Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• 50X The Cash - Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Jackpot Slots - Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.



• Smokin' Hot Cash - Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.