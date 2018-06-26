Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man takes day off, plans to buy house after winning $274K jackpot

A Wayne County man called in to work and rushed to Lansing after winning a $274,661 50X The Cash Fast Cash progressive jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 23955 West Warren Street in Dearborn Heights.

“I made my usual stop for coffee on my way to work this morning and bought a 50X The Cash Fast Cash ticket,” said the player. “When I checked it in my car I couldn’t believe I had won. It took a few minutes for everything to sink in, but as soon as it did I called work and told them I needed the day off, rushed home to get my fiancé, and then headed straight to the Lottery office in Lansing.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new house.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play, and feature popular game themes, including Cashword and Wild Time.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts again.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Lots of 50s – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Tic Tac Cash – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Black Jack – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Smokin’ Hot Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

