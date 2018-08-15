Michigan Lottery: Wayne County woman wins $300K on bingo scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - A Wayne County woman says she’s a “thousandaire” after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Multi-Prize Bingo instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Chalmers Service Station, located at 1440 East Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

“My mom asked me to get her a few instant tickets,” said the 42-year-old player. “When I was buying hers, I decided to add a Multi-Prize Bingo ticket for myself.

“When I saw I had a blacked out card, I thought: ‘This can’t be real!’ I asked my mom to check the ticket, and she said it looked like a winner to her. I was still skeptical, so I asked her to put the ticket in a safe spot and I went to work. While I was at work, I called my mom several times and asked her to look at the ticket again because I was so shocked.”

It wasn’t until the player called the Lottery office Friday afternoon that she believed she was a big winner.

“When I hung up the phone, I told my mom and sister: ‘We’re thousandaires!’ said the player.

With her winnings, she plans to invest in her small business, share with family, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $14 million playing Multi-Prize Bingo, which launched in October 2017. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $5 million in prizes remain, including two $12,000 prizes, four $10,000 prizes, 12 $2,000 prizes, and 19 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

