Michigan Lottery: Wayne County woman wins $242K jackpot on fast cash game

A Wayne County woman is excited to live comfortably after winning a $242,551 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Redford Party Market, located at 26807 Plymouth Road in Redford.

“I usually buy three fast cash tickets at a time,” said the 65-year-old winner. “I started scanning them right away and one of them said: ‘Must File Ticket Receipt Form at Lottery Office,’ so I thought I won $1,000. I looked over the ticket again and saw I had three of the jackpot symbols, which is when I realized how much I’d won. I couldn’t believe it!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her money, she plans to travel.

“It feels good to win a prize like this. It will allow me to pay bills and live comfortably,” the player said.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games also offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Lots of 50s – Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $50 and 10 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Tic Tac Cash – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $300 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Black Jack – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Smokin’ Hot Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $7,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 100X The Cash – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately. In 2018, players won more than $51.5 million playing Fast Cash games.

Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

