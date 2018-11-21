Michigan Lottery: Wayne County woman wins $250K KENO! prize - for second time

A Wayne County woman was in shock after winning her second jackpot, a $250,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn Oct 31. Her winning numbers were: 04-08-11-12-29-31-45-46-69-75. She bought her winning ticket at the Pilgrim Party Shoppe, located at 895 Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth.

“I purchase a KENO! ticket every month for the whole month,” said the 72-year-old player. “I called the winning number hotline the morning after the drawing. With each number that was read, I got more and more excited. When my 10th number was read, I was in shock.

“I immediately hung up and called the hotline again to make sure I had heard correctly. I still couldn’t believe it after hearing it a second time, so I called my son to have him check the numbers online.”

This is the player’s second jackpot prize. In November 2010, she won a $252,074 Fantasy 5 jackpot playing the same numbers, which are a combination of birthdays and anniversaries.

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy new living room furniture and then save the remainder.

KENO! tickets may be purchased for $1. Players select 10 numbers from one to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.

