Michigan Lottery: Winning $25K a year for life ticket sold at Meijer store

LANSING - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought at the Meijer store, located at 1195 M-89 in Plainwell matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 09-11-26-33-38 – to win the big prize. This is the 20th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

• Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

• A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.



