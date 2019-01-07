Michigan Lottery: Winning Powerball ticket worth $250K set to expire

LANSING, Mich. - Time is running out to claim a $250,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

A lucky player matched four white balls and the Powerball – 07-24-33-49-50 PB: 4 – Jan. 10, 2018 to win $50,000. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied by five for a $250,000 prize. The player purchased the winning ticket at Cleary’s Pub, located at 117 East Grand River Avenue in Howell.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. If the prize isn’t claimed Thursday before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

