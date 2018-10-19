Michigan Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought at Crown Drugs, located at 24401 Plymouth Road, matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 04-21-24-30-31 – to win the big prize. This is the 24th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.