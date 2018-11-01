Michigan Lottery: Woman claims $2M Mega Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. - An itchy hand led a Flint woman to win a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Jacquatte Prater, 28, matched the five white balls drawn – 20-31-39-46-49 – in Tuesday night’s drawing for a $1 million win prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, her prize was multiplied by two for a $2 million prize. She bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 4005 Clio Road in Flint.

“My hand started itching about a month ago, and I’ve always heard that mean you’re about to come in to some money so I’ve been playing Mega Millions ever since,” said Prater. “I woke up to a phone call from my best friend Wednesday morning to tell me someone had bought a big winning ticket at the Sunoco.

“My fiancée, Jim, and I got out of bed as quick as we could to go check our tickets at the store near our house. When we scanned it, both of our hearts dropped and we started celebrating!”

Prater visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize.

“I can’t wait to take my kids shopping,” said Prater. “After that, we’re going to make some smart investments to make sure this lasts us. We may open a small restaurant.

“My hand isn’t itching any more, now it’s just sweaty! I can’t believe I really won!”

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

