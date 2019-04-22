Michigan Lottery: Woman plans to buy new house after winning $1M on scratch off ticket

A St. Joseph County woman is still in disbelief after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

“I bought the ticket while I was at the grocery store and decided to scratch it before I left,” said the 37-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock. I called my husband right away to tell him, and he couldn’t believe it either!”

She bought her winning ticket at Harding’s Market, located at 808 West Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers.

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to buy a new house.

“It still feels unreal to win a prize like this, it hasn’t sunk it yet. It feels like a once in a lifetime kind of thing,” the player said.

Players have won more than $9 million playing Millionaire Maker which launched this month. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million. More than $89 million in prizes remain, including 11 $1 million top prizes and 58 $5,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.