Michigan Lottery: Woman who won $221K Fantasy 5 jackpot says she dreamed of it night before

Winning a $221,202 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery was a dream come true for a Macomb County woman. Literally.

“I woke up Sunday morning after having a dream about winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I got dressed, got in my car, and drove to my favorite store to buy a couple tickets.”

The 56-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the Moravian Liquor Shoppe, located at 35906 Utica Road in Clinton Township. She matched the numbers drawn Sunday night to win a $221,202 jackpot: 04-13-14-29-35.

“I looked at my phone Sunday night and saw the jackpot had reset, I remember thinking: ‘I hope it was me,’” said the player. “When I woke up the next morning I checked my ticket and screamed: ‘Thank you Jesus!’”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim her big prize. With her winnings she plans to pay some bills, share with her daughters, and then invest the remainder in her upstart fragrance business.

“I always pay attention to my dreams. I’ve been dreaming about winning the Powerball jackpot too, so you all will be seeing me again real soon,” the player said.



