Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1 million on Cashword scratch off game

LANSING, Mich. - It took two days for a St. Clair County woman to realize she’d won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Super Bonus Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 2611 Ravenswood Road in Port Huron.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I thought I had won $500,” said the player. “I went back to the Speedway to get paid and they told me they weren’t able to cash it. I took the ticket back home and found two more words, which would have been $5,000.

“The next day after I got home from work, I decided to go over the ticket one more time. That’s when I found the word ‘raid.’ I thought: ‘This can’t be real!’ So, I called the Lottery and when the woman on the phone confirmed I’d won $1 million, I started shaking so much I dropped the phone.”

The 60-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her debts, travel, and then save the remainder.

“Winning is amazing. Instead of watching my pennies, now I’m counting my dollars,” the player said.

Players have won more than $39 million Super Bonus Cashword, which launched in March 2017. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $53 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 47 $5,000 prizes, and 469 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

