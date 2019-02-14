Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket bought in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. - A Monroe County woman won $2 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought in Dundee.

The 59-year-old woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she bought the winning ticket with money she won from a different ticket.

“I bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $20. On my way home, I stopped to cash the winning ticket and decided to use the money to purchase a 100X The Cash ticket," she said.

She stopped at Waterstradt’s 5 Points party store at 13455 South Custer Road and scratched off a ticket that her husband had to look over several times.

"I said to my husband, ‘What do you think about being millionaires?’ When I showed him the ticket, he had to check it over several times because he was also in disbelief," she said.

The woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

She said she plans to invest her winnings and continue working.

"It still hasn’t sunk in that we won. This will provide a nice financial cushion for us," she said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.