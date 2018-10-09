Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $2M on Super Raffle ticket

LANSING, Mich. - An Ottawa County woman couldn’t believe her eyes when she scanned her Super Raffle ticket and read: “Congratulations! You are a $2 million winner!”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when her Super Raffle number – 012201 – was selected as a $2 million winner in the Oct. 3 drawing. She bought her winning ticket at Bricks, located at 862 44th Street in Grandville.

“I was playing the Spin-To-Win game when I saw an ad for the Super Raffle game,” said the 35-year-old winner. “I normally play a few instant games here and there, but when I read the ad I decided I’d buy a ticket.

“As soon as I bought the ticket, I had a hunch that I was going to be a big winner! I’m so glad I was right!”

The players chose to receive her prize as a 30-year-annuity totaling $2 million rather than a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. With her winnings she plans to invest for her children’s education.

“We’ve got a big family, so this will help pay bills and pay for our children’s education. It’s a tremendous load off our backs,” the player said.

Lottery players should visit MichiganLottery.com to see if their Super Raffle number was drawn. Players also may scan their tickets using the Michigan Lottery app, or visit one of the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers to see if they are a winner.

Super Raffle featured the richest payout of any raffle game offered by the Lottery. It offered a top prize of $4 million and two $2 million prizes. Other prizes were: $100,000 (10), $500 (3,300), and $100 (12,000).

Super Raffle was the 26th different raffle themed game offered by the Lottery. Prizes on previous raffle games ranged from $40,000 tax-free to nearly $2.5 million.

